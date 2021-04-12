Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.