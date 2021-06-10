MILLSAP — Parker County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies Cody Hodges and Cole Harwell rescued a family pet early Thursday morning during a house fire.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said a residential fire was called in at 3:18 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wilson Bend Road in Millsap.
Deputies arrived on scene and discovered the home was fully engulfed in flames. All occupants inside the home had escaped safely but a family dog was located in a fenced portion of the back yard.
Family members stated the dog, a black Labrador, was located at the north end of the home, where the heat and flames were so intense, they did not believe the dog survived.
Deputies searched the area and found the dog connected to the doghouse with the flames quickly approaching the dog. They climbed the fence and freed the frightened dog, which quickly ran off once deputies carried him over the fence. The dog returned a short time later.
Authier said he is proud of the deputies for saving the dog and that no injuries were reported.
The cause of the blaze is under routine investigation by the Parker County Fire Marshal’s Office.
