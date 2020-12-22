WISE COUNTY - On Dec. 22, 2020 at approximately 12:10 a. m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were notified of a crash on US Highway 81 in Wise County near the Wise and Tarrant County line.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling north on US 81," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "For an undetermined reason, the Dodge traveled onto the northbound shoulder and then overcorrected causing the Dodge to overturn multiple times before coming to rest in the southbound lanes of travel."
The driver of the Dodge, Joshua A. Daniel, 23, of Azle, was ejected from the vehicle. A passenger, George Yawakie, 34, from Haslet, sustained undisclosed injuries. Both occupants were transported to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth for their injuries.
The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation but is now back open for travel.
