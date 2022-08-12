Weatherford police Friday announced that two males, 17 and 18, were arrested this week in connection with a wreck in late June.
Officers responded on June 30 to find an SUV laying on its side in the 800 block of S. Bowie Drive. The two occupants in the vehicle were extricated and transported to a medical facility for treatment. Both were released from the hospital and face "a long recovery at home," according to a press release from Weatherford PD.
The two occupants and witnesses told police a Ram pickup had been involved in the accident and fled the sceene prior to. Investigators determined the pickup intentionally struck the SUV, causing it to lose control, run off the road and roll several times before coming to rest on its side.
Bryson Tyre, 17, described as the driver of the pickup, was arrested Friday on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count for each occupant of the vehicle. A passenger, Christopher Novalok, 18, was arrested Thursday on a charge of failure to report serious bodily injury.
Police said the case will be forwarded to the Parker County District and County Attorneys' offices.
