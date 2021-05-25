SPRINGTOWN - Springtown police officers about 1 p.m. Tuesday responded to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 51 North and CR 3699.
Three of the four occupants of the two vehicles were declared deceased at the scene, according to a release from the Springtown Police Department, and a fourth occupant was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Azle Hospital, where they were lated pronounced deceased.
The victims' named are not yet being released, pending notification of next of kin, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
The crash caused a shutdown of FM 51 North for several hours, and traffic was detoured on Thomas Road and CR 3699.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, Parker County Sheriff's Office, Wise County Sheriff's Office, Reno Police Department, Parker County ESD 1 and LifeCare EMS also responded to the scene.
