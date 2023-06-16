Beekeeping 101 workshop
The Parker County office of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting a Beekeeping 101 workshop on Monday, July 3, from 6-8:00 p.m. The class will be at the Parker County Extension Office at 604 North Main in Weatherford.
Topics will include: Benefits of Raising Bees, How to Start Your Hive, Equipment Needs, and Ag Exemption Benefits. There will be an observation hive on hand to see a working queen and her brood and some lucky winners will receive beekeeping items.
The class is free but seating is limited, so please call the office at 817-598-6168 to be added to the list.
Masonic Lodge Fish Fry
Saturday, June 24 at the Masonic Lodge in Millsap.
Event begins at 2 p.m. and lasts until fish runs out.
Items will also be available at a Bake Sale.
