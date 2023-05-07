Parker County Peach Festival Art Show
Registration is now open for the 2023 Parker County Peach Festival Art Show.
Registration may be done online at weatherfordart.com/upcoming-art-shows/
The art show is presented by the Weatherford Art Association and the Doss Center, and runs May 26-July 22.
Drop-off is 4-7 p.m. May 18 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20. Artwork may be picked up July 21 and 22.
Quilter’s Guild of Parker County
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will meet in-person and via Zoom on Thursday, May 18 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Dr. in Hudson Oaks. The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m., but come earlier to socialize. Visitors are welcome in-person and online. If you wish to join us online, email your name and telephone number to qgpc2000@gmail.com. To learn more about the Guild, visit our website quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or find us on Facebook.
This month Sally Brown will be presenting her program “Every Quilt Has a Story.” Brown has been quilting since she was a small child. She especially loves the fine art of hand applique and has won multiple awards which include six Best of Show ribbons.
Letter Carriers’ Food Drive
The United States Postal Service, in partnership with numerous other entities, is hosting its annual Letter Carriers’ Food Drive May 13.
Residents may put their non-perishable donations in a bag by their mailbox, and carriers will deliver it to a local food bank.
WAA Summer Art Camp
Weatherford Art Association will host its 2023 Summer Art Camp for students in grades kindergarten through fifth.
The camp will be June 12-15 and June 19-22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Another session, June 12-15 from 6-8 p.m., is for third through fifth graders only.
Camp will take place at Central Christian Church, 1602 S. Main St., Weatherford. Cost is $60 per week for first child, $40 per week for second child or more, and includes all supplies.
Register online at weatherfordart.com/community-service.
PC Night of Worship
Parker County Night of Worship Wednesday, May 17 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Roo Stadium.
Event is sponsored by Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is free to attend. First 500 students will receive a free Tshirt.
Visit www.parkercountynow.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.