Candidate forum
Parker County Republican Women are hosting a candidate forum at the Workforce Community Room at Weatherford College at 6 p.m. on April 19.
Gardeners’ Club of Parker County
Come hear about the Community Garden at St. Francis Church and check out the Gardeners’ Club of Parker County.
The group meets every second Thursday of each month September through May at St Francis Church, 107 Ranch House Road in Willow Park. For further info, call 817-919-6280.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.