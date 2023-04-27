Poolville Tabernacle benefit concert
A concert and dance on May 13 will use proceeds to rebuild the historic 119-year-old town tabernacle in Poolville that was destroyed by a tornado in March.
The event, at 230 N. Church St. in Poolville, begins at 3 p.m. (gates open at 2 p.m.) with Libby Lane Music performing, followed by Matt Wayne from 5-8 p.m.
Tickets range from $20 to $25, and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/poolville-tabernacle-fundraiser-kickoff-dance-tickets-622794323587?aff=ebdsoporgprofile&fbclid=IwAR1bvUC7hnpu7Y7dDezvJtm3NNw8epnRUVY4H2cHN8yNh-ci2mT9OPKiyWk
Kids 12 and under get in free.
Valid ID must be presented at the gate, with vehicle parking offsite and shuttle services available.
Food trucks, vendors, a raffle, auction and more will be on hand. Lawn chairs or picnic blankets are encouraged. Coolers are allowed but glass is not.
Grilling 101 class
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Parker County 4-H will host Grilling 101 class on Monday, May 15, 2023.{/span}
The class will be at 6 p.m. at the Parker County Extension Office located at 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford. The class will be $20 per person and will cover types of grills, grilling safety, meat preparation, cuts of meat, meat selection and food safety.
The participants will grill New York Strip steak, eggplant and peach sundaes. For more information and to register call the Parker County Extension Office by calling 817-598-6168 or 817-598-6172 or register online at parkercounty4h.wufoo.com/forms/qmnbygr0rtcck9/
Hillbilly Throwdown Floatfest
Hillbilly Throwdown Floatfest May 27 and 28 at Sandy Bottoms River Company, 7026 River Trail, Weatherford.
The third annual event is a float festival/open air market and camping event featuring local food and artists performing Texas country, blues rock, red dirt and rockabilly tunes, along with camping, fishing, tubing and kayaking.
A $5 per person park entry fee is due if camping has not been purchased.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hillbilly-throwdown-iii-both-days-tickets-568734118057?fbclid=IwAR2TBOy4z2FI7tWQa2Gn5WZCDP07jHpRBOEV0_uJ8jpfSnZqWM2hOEiKDTw
WAA Art Camp
Weatherford Art Association will hold its 2023 Children’s Art Camp beginning June 12 for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
The camp runs June 12-15 and June 19-22 from 10 a.m. to noon, and June 12-15 only from 6-8 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 1602 S. Main St., Weatherford.
Register online at weatherfordart.com/community-service.
