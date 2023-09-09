Quilter’s Guild of Parker County
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will be having its 14th Biennial Quilt Auction on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Texas Church of God, 4420 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford TX.
The auction is open to the public. Over 70 quilts will be auctioned of various sizes. There will also be a country store & other fun opportunities to take home quilting related items.
Preview begins at noon with the live auction starting at 2 p.m. Cash/Checks/Credit Cards accepted. Proceeds benefit the guild and local charities.
Cooking Classes for Healthy Blood Pressure and a Healthy Heart
The Parker County Extension office will offer Cooking Well for Healthy Blood Pressure classes Sept. 22 and 29 and Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Parker County Extension Office in Weatherford.
The classes will focus on helping achieve and maintain a healthy blood pressure through cooking. Session one will focus on the DASH eating pattern and meal ideas. Session two will include a grocery store tour and party foods. The final lesson will be on cooking with herbs and spices and adding flavor to foods.
To attend all three classes, the cost is $20. This will include recipes, handouts, and food and cooking supplies for each class. You can attend one, two or all three classes.
Persons interested can register by calling 817-598-6168.
9/11 First Responders Cookout
Weatherford Healthcare will host its 21st Annual 9/11 First Responders Cookout.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at 521 W. 7th St. in Weatherford.
RSVP for the event by calling 817-594-8713.
WISD Ex-Student Association, Athletic HoF luncheon
The annual Ex-Student Association & Athletic HOF luncheon will be held Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Room of the Emerging Technologies and Workforce Building located on the Weatherford College campus.
Distinguished Alumnus Award recipients are: Jim Duncan, Class of 1964; and Wes Hightower, Class of 1983. The Distinguished Service Award recipient is Jo Ann Causey, former teacher and administrator.
Hall of Fame Inductees are: Gil Gore, Class of 1967; Jeff Lightfoot, Class of 1988; Trooper Reynolds, Class of 2012; Golf Team Members from 1996-1997: Jarrod Dickey, Justin Dickey, KW Gibbins, Brock Widener, Chad Garren (awarded posthumously), Coach Keith Young.
The luncheon is free to attend thanks to the sponsorship of First Bank Texas, but reservations are required due to limited seating. RSVP to clagrone@weatherfordisd.com.
CommUNITY Day
Unity Recovery is hosting the first annual CommUNITY Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at 1602 S. Main St., Weatherford.
The family-friendly event includes bounce castles, community resource tables, live music, yard games, yoga, food trucks and face painting, with free entry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.