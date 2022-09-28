PARKER COUNTY — A 12-year-old female believed to be involved in a suspected murder-suicide plot with another juvenile female out of Lufkin, has died, authorities said Wednesday.
Two individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at a northwest Parker County residence.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting and located a 12-year-old female lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. The juvenile’s 38-year-old father was located inside the family’s residence with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Both victims were transported to local hospitals by air ambulance. The girl's father was treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen and has since been released and expected to recover.
Sheriff’s investigators said the juvenile is believed to have shot her father, fled the scene, and later shot herself. A handgun was located lying underneath the juvenile suspect.
Sheriff’s CID members discovered during their investigation that the juvenile suspect had planned for several weeks to murder her family and pets and had been in contact with another juvenile female from Lufkin, regarding the murder plot. The other juvenile female had also planned to murder her father, but did not go through with the plan. The pair had then planned for the Weatherford juvenile to drive to Lufkin, pick up the second juvenile suspect and run away together to Georgia.
A 12-year-old girl from Lufkin was taken into custody last week, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office, and has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
The sheriff’s office does not identify juvenile suspects and is not releasing adults’ names in order to protect their identities.
