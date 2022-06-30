UPDATE: The Parker County fire marshal's office has reported that Gov. Greg Abbott has approved the county's request to extend a ban for discharging fireworks until July 5. The prohibition bans discharge of ANY and ALL fireworks that emit a spark or smoke.
WEATHERFORD — A temporary ban prohibiting the discharge of fireworks in Parker County was set to expire at midnight Thursday.
Under a local declaration of disaster signed by Parker County Judge Pat Deen Tuesday, the county exercised its right to ban fireworks for a 60-hour window, pending action by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Deen's office sent a letter and request to Abbott to extend the declaration and prohibition of discharging fireworks until July 5.
"We understand and respect his situation, but we need to know something," Deen said Thursday morning. "Unfortunately, the way it's set up, we don't have the ability to make decisions to fully protect us in the way we need to be. We'll do everything we can, but without his approval, it's very limited."
The Parker County order does not prohibit the sale of fireworks, only the discharge, and also does not impact the local public fireworks shows in Weatherford and Hudson Oaks.
