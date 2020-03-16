In light of school closings caused by the spread of the coronavirus, school administrators may not have to worry about conducting the state’s standardized test.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waived the testing requirements for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, for this school year on Monday and is requesting that the Department of Education waives federal testing requirements.
Local school districts in Parker County announced that schools would stay closed for two weeks following this week’s Spring Break and reopen on April 6, except for Springtown ISD which is planned to stay closed through March 27.
According to a press release from Abbott’s office, the governor is working with the Texas Education Agency to make sure instruction is being delivered to absent students, including tailored instruction to special needs students. Waiving testing requirements is in an effort to prioritize public health above all.
“Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty and their families,” Abbott said in the press release. “We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19.”
In a statement, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath praised Abbott’s decision to waive testing requirements “as it allows schools the maximum flexibility to remain focused on public health while also investing in the capacity to support student learning remotely.”
Morath said that normally STAAR is an “invaluable tool” for measuring student learning in reading, writing and math, and the testing results are used by school administrators and parents to encourage academic growth.
“This year, though, it has become apparent that schools will be unable to administer STAAR as they normally would,” Morath said in his statement. “TEA has already waived a host of regulations, allowing schools to quickly pivot to provide instruction and support in ways they never have before.”
Weatherford ISD showed gratitude for Abbott’s decision.
“Although our teachers and students are prepared, we appreciate the leadership shown by Gov. Abbott to waive STAAR testing,” WISD Executive Director of Organizational Culture Charlotte LaGrone said. “We are all working together to take care of our students and staff during this unprecedented and challenging time.”
Aledo ISD Superintendent Susan K. Bohn also said AISD is pleased by the decision.
“With all of the stress the current situation is causing for our students, staff and families, it is one less worry for them,” Bohn said. “We are also happy about being able to keep our focus on the health and welfare of our students and staff as we determine the best way to serve them and our community in these most unusual circumstances.”
LaGrone also said administrators are monitoring the TEA’s guidance, and the academics department is developing plans for instructional continuity during the closings. In addition, instructional packets went home with students in grades kindergarten through eighth for the week of March 23. Additional delivery of instruction may not start until March 30 because of Spring Break this week.
Springtown ISD Superintendent Mike Kelley said though Abbott’s response is appropriate given the circumstances, testing could still be valuable in garnering local data.
“My understanding is that the commissioner has not completely closed the door to a possibility of using the state’s assessments (STAAR) to gather data for local use; if that’s an option, we’ll ask our teachers and leadership teams to evaluate whether doing so is in our students’ best interest,” Kelley said. “The ultimate length of our school closure will be a consideration ... right now, we don’t plan on being out long, and the assessment might generate useful data. If the district is closed for an extended period of time, test data would be much less reliable and testing would be an inefficient use of time and resources.”
Kelley also said SISD staff is developing distance learning opportunities, which are subject to change depending on how long school is closed.
“If the closure is only for a week, it is unlikely our instruction would need to include new topics ... the bulk of our effort will be to reinforce prior learning,” Kelley said. “Changing circumstances warranting a more lengthy closure will also change our focus regarding what part of our curriculum should be emphasized.”
