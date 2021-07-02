WEATHERFORD — An Amber Alert out of Ennis for an abducted child was cancelled after the baby was found safe in Parker County Friday afternoon, police said.
A second suspect, Marcus Nast, 25, is still wanted by authorities. Nast is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing approximately 168 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt with blue jeans. Nast has numerous tattoos including on his neck and face. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
The Ennis Police Department reported Faith Reid, the mother of the child, and Nast entered an Ennis residence and took the 7-month-old from the home.
The father of the child followed the two out of the house and became involved in an altercation with the boyfriend, identified as Marcus Nest. During the altercation, Nest pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot the child’s father, according to EPD. Nest and Reid then placed the child into a white Ford F-150 and fled the area.
An anonymous tip was received by Parker County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team members Friday afternoon that the white Ford F150 extended cab pickup belonging to the suspects was located on Old Dicey Road with Reid and the child inside truck. Nast was reported walking on foot in the area. FAST members arrived on the scene within moments and detained Reid and took custody of the infant. FAST members reported the truck had run out of gas and was parked on the side of the road.
Reid was taken into custody for aggravated assault and booked into the Parker County Jail.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the baby appeared to be in good health and was expected to be reunited with his father.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.