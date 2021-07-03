WEATHERFORD — Parker County sheriff's deputies have arrested the biological father of a 7-month-old, who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued Friday. The father was identified as Joey Lee Ramirez, 21, who had an outstanding warrant for an assault involving bodily injury out of Ellis County, where the alert originated.
“As law enforcement officers, we could not ignore a family violence warrant,” said Sheriff Russ Authier. “As much as we wanted the reunion to take place, we were satisfied to place the baby in the temporary custody of family members.”
The Ennis Police Department reported Faith Reid, the mother of the child, and her boyfriend entered an Ennis residence and took the 7-month-old from the home.
Ramirez followed the two out of the house and became involved in an altercation with the boyfriend, identified as Marcus Nest. During the altercation, Nest pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot the child’s father, according to EPD. Nest and Reid then placed the child into a white Ford F-150 and fled the area.
An anonymous tip was received by Parker County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team members Friday afternoon that the white Ford F150 extended cab pickup belonging to the suspects was located on Old Dicey Road with Reid and the child inside truck. Nast was reported walking on foot in the area. FAST members arrived on the scene within moments and detained Reid and took custody of the infant. FAST members reported the truck had run out of gas and was parked on the side of the road.
Reid was taken into custody for aggravated assault and booked into the Parker County Jail. Ramirez posted bond and was released late Friday.
Nest, 25, remains at large and is wanted by law enforcement on felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges related to the child abduction. He is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing approximately 168 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt with blue jeans. Nast has numerous tattoos including on his neck and face. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
You can remain anonymous when contacting tip411. You can submit tips online to tip411 or by logging onto www.parkercountysheriff.net
or by calling Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
