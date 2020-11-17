The Weatherford PD issued a press release regarding details of the incident that prompted a lockdown at Weatherford High School Tuesday afternoon.
"On Tuesday, November 17, 2020 around 2 p.m., information was given to school resource officers that there was a white male juvenile believed to be a runaway from Parker County at Weatherford High School. Officers were told the juvenile suspect was seen with what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband hidden under his t-shirt. Officers were given further information as they arrived on scene that the suspect was near one of the Weatherford High School out-buildings, not the main building itself. Campus administrators were notified, and the high school campus went into an immediate lockdown for the protection and safety of students, staff, and teachers," according to the release.
"After arriving on scene, officers went to the area of the high school campus where the suspect was last known to be and visually observed the suspect who then fled on foot into a wooded area at the perimeter of the high school. The suspect was seen by officers to be armed with a handgun and to be making threats to himself," WPD reported.
"As the suspect was approached by officers, he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his abdomen. The suspect was quickly apprehended and taken to an awaiting ambulance where he was then taken to a trauma hospital outside of Parker County. The juvenile will remain under police observation until it is determined what criminal charges may or may not be filed against him."
Weatherford ISD released a message to parents regarding an "active situation" and notifying them of the lockdown.
"We are notifying you that Weatherford High School is currently on a lockdown because of an active situation on school grounds. Police have been notified and are on campus," according to the original message. "All students and staff are safe. Again, we want to reassure parents that the situation is contained and that our students and staff are safe within our buildings."
The district issued a second notice Tuesday afternoon that the situation was contained.
"We want to reassure parents that the situation was contained and that our students and staff were safe within our buildings," according to the release. "Students are currently being released and buses will run on a normal schedule.'
The lockdown was lifted around 3:15 p.m., according to Weatherford PD, and there was no indication that any of the high school students or staff were threatened by the suspect or were in any danger as a result of the suspect being on campus prior to law enforcement's arrival.
"We understand this situation may have been stressful for your child. As an added measure of care, we are providing families with access to counselors this evening," Weatherford ISD said in a press release. "In addition, counselors will be available to assist students and staff members on campus tomorrow. To reach a counselor this evening, please call 817-598-2850 or text to wisdcares@weatherfordisd.com."
