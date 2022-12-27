WEATHERFORD — A man shot and killed by police following a pursuit in a reported stolen vehicle Saturday morning was a suspect in the death of a Michigan woman, according to police.
Weatherford officers were initially dispatched to the area near York Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle report out of Georgia when a pursuit ensued, according to a press release.
During the pursuit, the man, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as Michael Lee Delaney, Jr., 32, was involved in an accident near the intersection of Ric Williamson Memorial Highway and Mineral Wells Highway. Once his vehicle came to rest, police said he exited the vehicle and opened fire on law enforcement.
"The officers returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene," according to WPD.
Benton Township police responded to the scene of a 30-year-old female found shot and killed at an apartment complex in Benton Harbor, MI, on Dec. 17.
Investigation and evidence determined the woman was shot on the second floor of the apartment building and dragged down the stairway and walkway, where she was left, reported Michigan radio station WSJM. Police arrived to find the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and she was declared deceased at the scene. Delaney, of Benton Harbor, had been named a suspect and may have been in a previous relationship, police said.
"On [Dec. 26], we were contacted by police agencies in Texas in regards to Michael Delaney," Sgt. Tyler Tiefenbach, of the Benton Charter Township Police Department, said in a statement Tuesday. "We were informed that Delaney had been involved in an officer involved shooting in Weatherford, Texas and that he had succumbed to his injuries as a result. At this time, no other information is being released and we will be continuing to investigate this homicide."
Weatherford PD said no officers were injured during the incident, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.