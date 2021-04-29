Editor's note: The suspect was apprehended by patrol deputies at 2:52 p.m. in the 7500 block of Old Brock Road.
A concerned citizen saw a social media post relating to a wanted suspect. The citizen saw Andrew Ward Klein, 19, and notified the Parker County Sheriff's Office. He was apprehended by Parker County Patrol deputies at 2:52 p.m. in the 7500-block of Old Brock Road.
The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person in connection with several outstanding warrants, including felony narcotics charges.
The suspect is identified as Andrew Ward Klein, a 19-year-old white male, who is 6-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing approximately 190 lbs., with blue eyes and short, dark brown hair. Klein has a light skin tone and has a small scar over his right eye, as well as tattoos on his left arm and both ears pierced.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the Parker County Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team members attempted to serve a felony manufacture delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 warrant on Klein Wednesday evening, when he fled deputies on foot into a heavily wooded area.
FAST Task Force members, Parker County Special Crimes Unit members, North Texas Fugitive Task Force members and sheriff’s deputies conducted an investigation on Klein, with the assistance of Weatherford police officers following leads to his whereabouts, but the suspect was able to evade law enforcement authorities in the southwest portion of Parker County near Old Brock Road.
Authier said Klein is known to have gang affiliations, and cautioned the public not to approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Klein has also been placed on the Parker County Most Wanted list.
“This suspect now faces additional felony warrants for evading arrest and detention,” Authier said. “We strenuously caution the public to contact our agency immediately if the suspect is sighted, and we warn all residents not to approach the suspect. We want to thank the North Texas Fugitive Task Force, our FAST team, patrol units, our Special Crimes Unit and Weatherford Police for their continued assistance in aiding our agency in the search for the suspect.”
Anyone with information on Klein’s location is urged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845, or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Callers may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to Klein’s arrest.
