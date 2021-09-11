A manhunt in Parker County is over after suspects were arrested thanks to a multi-agency effort.
Dallas Police were in pursuit of three suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery at gunpoint earlier today after they reportedly stole a vehicle and fled law enforcement.
Erath County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the pursuit of the suspects.
The pursuit continued into Parker County, where Parker County Sheriff’s deputies entered the chase.
The suspects crashed the vehicle on Interstate 20 at the 397 eastbound mile marker and fled on foot.
All citizens had been encouraged to stay indoors while aaw enforcement canvassed the area.
