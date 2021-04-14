The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of one of two men found dead inside an abandoned school in Whitt Sunday evening as Daniel Gomez, 26, of Waco.
A cause of death was still pending Wednesday morning.
The Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the scene where two deceased males found in northwestern Parker County Sunday evening.
Weatherford Police Department received a call on a non-emergency line around 4 p.m. Sunday regarding a male individual who may be in danger at an unknown address in the “Dallas/Weatherford” area.
A second call was received and transferred to the PCSO, stating individual(s) were located at an unidentified abandoned school with red bricks at an unknown address with possible gunfire. Sheriff’s deputies began canvassing areas with similar descriptions within Parker County.
Deputies later located two deceased males inside an abandoned school in the 4200 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 52, in Whitt. Gomez's time of death was listed as 6:50 p.m.
“We are following several leads regarding this case,” Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said. “At this time, we are not releasing further details of the investigation due to its active status.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.