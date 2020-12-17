A second suspect has been arrested by Fort Worth police in a homicide investigation.
FWPD identified the second man as 32-year-old Andrew Joseph Vandermeer.
On Monday, officers responded to the shooting death of a woman inside a building along Benbrook Highway. On Tuesday, two additional victims from the case were located in an abandoned building in Palo Pinto County, according to a press release from FWPD.
"Yesterday afternoon, our agency assisted Fort Worth PD with an investigation that originated within their jurisdiction," Palo Pinto County Sheriff Brett McGuire said. "The bodies of two deceased individuals, believed to be from out-of-county, were located in an abandoned building located on south [Farm-to-Market Road] 4 in Palo Pinto County. Investigators from the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office and Fort Worth PD conducted a joint investigation at the scene."
McGuire said he was unable to disclose further details of the active FWPD investigation.
Lamont Cousins, 44, was arrested earlier this week in connection with the case.
This story will be updated as more details are made available.
