Three men were arrested for criminal mischief Sunday on suspicion of placing stickers linked to an alt-right, white supremacist group on Parker County property.
According to the arrest report from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Rathan Pruitt, 21, of Midway, Utah; Graham Jones Whitson, 29, of Grapevine; and Thomas Ryan Rousseau, 21, of Grapevine, were placing stickers on signs — one that read “Reject Poison” with images of various drugs on it — and on county property.
A Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Parker County Courthouse in reference to criminal mischief and met with Weatherford Police Department officers who were on scene. Two WPD detectives observed three white males placing stickers on two different signs on the courthouse lawn.
Pruitt admitted to placing a “poison control” sticker on the sign, according to the arrest report.
“One of the stickers found on [Pruitt] stated ‘Reject Poison’ with images of various drugs on it,” according to the report.
The "Reject Poison" stickers have been linked to Patriot Front, a group described as a nationalistic, white supremacist group, according to articles by The Baltimore Sun and the New York Post.
Rousseau was reported to be the leader of the group in 2018, the Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported.
According to the arrest report, Rousseau told an officer that he was promoting the group listed on the stickers but was not part of it and had stickers on his person similar and identical to the ones placed on Parker County property. Whitson also had stickers on his person similar or identical to the ones placed on the property and appeared to “encourage” the other subjects as they placed stickers on various items.
Pruitt, Rousseau and Whitson were booked into the Parker County Jail on $500 bonds and bonded out Aug. 2.
