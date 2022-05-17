PARKER COUNTY — An investigation into a man found dead in Parker County early Sunday remains ongoing, though there do not appear to be any signs of foul play, according to authorities.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner released the identity of the man, Jose Moreno, 61, Tuesday afternoon as well as suicide as the cause of death.
The Weatherford Police Department originally responded to the call in the 2800 block of E. Lake Drive in Weatherford around 8 a.m., after officers discovered an unoccupied 2005 black Chevrolet truck that matched the license plate of a missing person reported from Tarrant County earlier this month. Officers checked the area and located a deceased person found in a pasture north of Lake Weatherford outside city limits, and contacted the Parker County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.