Editor's note: Story has been updated to include that the police have arrested the suspect.
Azle authorities announced investigations into threats made via social media by a former student against the high school Monday, school officials said in a statement.
School administrators said they were made away of a "disturbing social media post" on the afternoon of Sept. 11. No specific threat was made against a school, student or staff member, but Azle High School was mentioned in a separate post, the district said.
The investigation continued throughout Monday, with Azle authorities, the FBI and Fort Worth police, who identified the movement of the male juvenile suspect. Around 5 p.m. FWPD found the male and took him into custody.
Police said all information indicated the male acted alone, with no additional suspects involved.
An increase in police presence was made at the high school Monday, with AHS teachers and administrators "remaining vigilant with daily safety protocols," according to the statement.
An update Monday afternoon noted that all campuses remained open, though "if at any time the police or administration feels that the situation warrants additional safety measures, the district will take immediate action."
Azle ISD confirmed that text messages and a video threat had been posted and shared, with the parents of the suspect believing the former student is in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.