On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at approximately 4:42 p.m., the Chase Bank, located at 225 E Interstate 20, reported a robbery. The suspect was described as a white male, possibly in his 40s, wearing or carrying a backpack with his face covered. The suspect approached a teller and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. After obtaining the money, the suspect left the bank. No weapon was displayed during the incident.
The suspect was later identified as Eric Todd Usry, 48, who reportedly carried a red backpack with him and led a bank employee to believe it possibly contained an explosive device.
After walking out of the bank, Usry got into what was described as a black or grey SUV with no license plate.
Multiple officers with the Weatherford Police Department responded to the area to begin the search for the suspect vehicle. Upon arriving in the area, two officers located a vehicle matching the description at the intersection of Holland Lake Dr and the S Interstate 20 Service Road. A traffic stop was attempted after the vehicle got on the interstate. The suspect vehicle initially pulled off the interstate onto the south service road and stopped. Officers began to give the suspect verbal commands to exit the vehicle and the driver refused. A short time later, Usry fled the traffic stop and a pursuit was initiated eastbound on the south service road into Hudson Oaks.
Once in Hudson Oaks, Hudson Oaks Police Officers took over as the primary pursuit agency with the Weatherford officers following in support. Usry eventually ended up westbound on Fort Worth Highway (US 180) where the initial pursuing officers maintained visual contact with the suspect but were too far behind to actively be involved in the pursuit.
As the vehicle approached the intersection of Fort Worth Highway and Centerpoint Road, additional officers with the Weatherford Police Department began to pursue the suspect vehicle westbound on Fort Worth Highway for a short distance before the suspect vehicle veered off the north side of the roadway in the 2200 block and went through a fence coming to rest in the middle of a field. Usry exited the vehicle and ran on foot before being taken into custody approximately 100 yards from the vehicle.
Weatherford PD said the red backpack has not been located and could possibly be in the areas where Usry drove and eventually fled from officers before being apprehended. The Weatherford Police Department cautions anyone who may locate an abandoned red backpack in the area of Chase Bank or any portion of the city where Usry could have drove including the path he took while being pursued by officers, to not touch or move the backpack. Contact law enforcement immediately.
