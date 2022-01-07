A burglary suspect was arrested in Dallas County this week on two Parker County charges of theft of property.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said multiple storage unit break-ins were reported last week in the 2500-Block of Fort Worth Highway, where several units, RVs and vehicles were burglarized.
The suspect, identified as Brayden Lee Briggs, 21, was recognized through an anonymous tipster after the Sheriff’s Office distributed a press release on social media.
“Our Criminal Investigations Division investigators obtained the warrants for his arrest once the press release and photos were posted and tipsters contacted us with his possible identity,” Authier said. “We received dozens of anonymous tips through tip411 and private messenger. His tattoos were a key identifier, and he was wearing the same shirt in his FaceBook profile photo that he was wearing in security footage depicting the suspect.”
Briggs was stopped by Baylor Scott & White Hospital District Police in Dallas Wednesday after numerous vehicle and catalytic converter thefts were reported in their district. Officers noted a suspicious vehicle slowly canvassing the hospital parking lot, observing the parked vehicles, while passing up parking spaces. Officers conducted a stop of the vehicle Briggs was occupying.
Officers located tools inside the vehicle which are typically used in stripping parts from vehicles.
Sheriff's investigators were notified by Dallas Police of the recovery of a stolen motorhome which was taken during the storage facility thefts. Sheriff’s investigators were also notified of the recovery of a white Ford F-250 pickup which was stolen out of Hudson Oaks. The F-250 vehicle was later found to contain evidence in relation to the storage facility thefts.
Briggs was arrested on the Parker County charges of theft of property with a $20,000 bond.
Authier thanked the individuals who identified Briggs and anonymously reported him to Parker County Sheriff’s investigators.
“Tip411, and Crime Stoppers have proven to be useful tools in aiding our investigators in solving numerous cases,” said Sheriff Authier. “The current case is still under active investigation. We anticipate additional charges.”
