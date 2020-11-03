The area surrounding the Parker County Courthouse was reopened Tuesday afternoon after investigation of a suspicious briefcase.

Law enforcement was investigating the object, which had been found on the south side steps of the courthouse.

A bomb-sniffing K9 was deployed around the courthouse and barricades surrounding the four quadrants redirected traffic. The closure lasted for roughly a half hour before the area was cleared.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office, Weatherford PD and fire and DPS Troopers were among those on scene.

