(1:15 p.m.) Aubree has been located, she is safe. This is an open investigation.
(12:30 p.m.) This has been updated to an AMBER Alert. At this time, Azle police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.
Please contact that Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221 if you have any information.
**RUNAWAY**
The Azle Police Department needs your help in locating a juvenile runaway. Aubree Trainer, 13 yoa, was last seen around 7:20 pm at First Baptist Azle (1017 Boyd Road). Aubree was last seen wearing glasses, a black t-shirt with Tupac on it, tie dye pants with Tupac on them, white slides, and hair up in a bun. She is 5’4”, approximately 104lbs, and has brown/blonde curly hair. If you have seen this individual or know her whereabouts, please contact the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221.
