RENO — Two law enforcement officers were shot and a third was nearly wounded when a suspect accused of threatening others opened fire on them in Texas and barricaded himself in a home, authorities said.
When police were finally able to enter the home, they found two people dead, according to media reports. The shooter was identified as Lain Christian and the victim was his sister, 17-year-old Cierra Christian.
Police said their mother, who called authorities reporting that her son had a gun and was making threats, was able to escape unharmed.
Officers responded to the home Thursday night in Parker County, about 22 miles northwest of Fort Worth, Reno Police Chief Tony Simmons said in an emailed statement.
Early Friday, flames could be seen rising from the home where the suspect had barricaded himself, the Star-Telegram reported. The blaze was extinguished about 1:30 a.m., but the status of the shooter wasn't immediately known.
A Reno officer was shot in the arm and a Parker County deputy was also wounded, Simmons said.
Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the deputy was shot multiple times and was transported to a Fort Worth hospital. Fowler said the deputy was treated for his injuries and later released.
“We are grateful our deputy is doing well,” Fowler said. “He is currently recuperating at home. We expect him to make a full recovery and we anticipate his return to our team.”
Fowler said he is also grateful for the prayers and support for the deputy from the community.
The deputy’s name is not being released, but has been employed at the sheriff’s office for six years and nine months.
A bullet struck a second Reno officer's stun gun holster, preventing him from being shot, Simmons said.
Reno Mayor Eric Hunter issued a statement on the city's Facebook page Friday afternoon saying the situation no longer presents a threat.
"I want you to know that the Reno officers and sheriff's deputy are doing well and recovering. The situation no longer presents a threat and the investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers," according to Hunter's statement. "Although we experienced a tragedy you can be proud of all our first responders who handled the situation with the upmost of professionalism, loyalty and dedication to protecting our community. Thank you to the community for pulling together and making sure that all our first responders were supplied with food and water after more than an 8-hour standoff. I am extremely proud of our officers and our citizens and our community."
Hunter thanked the Briar-Reno Volunteer Fire Department, the Springtown Police Department, Parker County Sheriff's Office for assisting.
