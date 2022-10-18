A 75-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of the Weatherford Walmart earlier this month.
Weatherford police Oct. 7 responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the 1800 block of S. Main St. around 11:15 p.m.
Police said a 19-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso, and was administered first aid by responding officers until LifeCare paramedics arrived on scene. He was reported to be stable in ICU.
The WPD Criminal Investigations Division's investigators were able to use surveillance footage to narrow down the vehicle, originally listed as a black minivan, and a person of interest.
An arrest warrant for aggravated assault causes bodily injury was issued Oct. 14 for John Hughes, who was arrested in California by the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Office that same date. Hughes is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm stemming from his arrest in California.
WPD investigations will be traveling to California to conduct interviews, according to a press release, and anyone with any information about the shooting, or with prior interaction with Hughes is encouraged to contact Investigator Chase Clary at 817-598-4413.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.