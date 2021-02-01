A 22-year-old male is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle crashed into a law office in the Weatherford courthouse square early Friday morning.
The Weatherford Police Department was dispatched to the southeast quadrant of the downtown square at about 3:15 a.m. Friday in reference to a major accident.
"The nose of the vehicle (a white Chrysler 300) was partially in the building and a lot of the debris had collapsed on top of the car," WPD Sgt. Jason Hayes said. "We are currently working a DWI investigation in reference to this but we're not releasing any names or other information because it's still under investigation. We have not made an arrest in reference to this."
As of Monday morning, Hayes said they were still awaiting lab results on a blood draw to determine if the man was intoxicated.
According to reports, investigators believe the car was traveling westbound in the 100 block of Fort Worth Highway, then went the wrong way around the east side of the square and travelled south in the northbound South Main Street lanes and possibly struck the curb to the median, which changed the direction of the vehicle to where it travelled into the building.
The southeast portion of the square was blocked off for safety and city of Weatherford Director of Communications and Marketing Blake Rexroat said traffic traveling northbound on South Main Street was reduced to one lane Friday morning.
There were no other injuries, and no one was working in the building, which houses the attorney offices of Gary F. Westenhover and the Vida Law Firm.
