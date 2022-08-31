A man died last weekend after his canoe capsized at Lake Weatherford.
Weatherford police responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to the 2200 block of E. Lake Drive.
Texas Game Warden Captain Brandon Rose said a 63-year-old male was found in the water next to the boat, which was anchored down. The man was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Richard Smith, of Weatherford.
Emergency personnel administered CPR to the man, but were unsuccessful in resuscitating him, according to Weatherford police. The area was searched for other possible victims and none were located. The man was believed to be alone at the time of the incident.
The ME's office released the official cause of death as drowning.
