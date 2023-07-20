A hostage situation involving a man holding a woman and toddler at gunpoint while exchanging fire with deputies is still under investigation, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office, which issued more details Thursday on the incident that occurred Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies and the Parker County Regional SWAT Team responded to the active domestic call with shots fired at a residence around 10:30 a.m. after a man reported his daughter was being assaulted at a home in the 7000 block of Dakota Trail.
As sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with the man, he fired two rounds from inside the home, according to the PCSO. Sheriff’s deputies identified themselves and the suspect continued to fire rounds toward the deputies.
Members of the Parker County Regional SWAT Team arrived on scene and negotiations ensued while a command post was established. The man was reported to be holding a 3-year-old female child and an adult female at gunpoint against their will. Within one hour of the initial call, both females were taken to safety and the man was apprehended. He was later identified as Clifton Keith Hall, 44, of Weatherford.
Investigators interviewed the woman and child, who told officers that Hall held them in the shower of the camper and used them as human shields while he opened fire at deputies, according to the release. The woman reported Hall had also held a gun to her head during the incident, and sustained injuries to her head and face from the assault. She was treated for her injuries and released.
Sheriff Russ Authier said the child is currently in the custody of Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, and will be receiving assistance from the Parker County Children's Advocacy Center.
“I attribute the safety of the woman and child to the law enforcement officers on the scene,” said Authier. “We know events can escalate rapidly in these types of situations. We are grateful to those who assisted and we are grateful with the safe outcome for everyone involved.”
Hall has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer. He was also arrested on two outstanding warrants of felon in possession of a firearm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.