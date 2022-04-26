PARKER COUNTY - A 6-year-old girl was struck and killed by a school bus Monday afternoon.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the call of a one-vehicle fatality crash in the 400 block of Canyon Creek Circle a little after 4 p.m.
DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said preliminary investigation indicates a 2021 Blue Bird School Bus for Brock ISD, was traveling southeast on Canyon Creek Circle. The bus stopped and off-loaded several students. As the bus began moving, one of the students, Emory Sayre, was struck by the bus and died at the scene as a result of her injuries.
"There really are no words to describe the sadness that is felt across Brock ISD today," BISD Superintendent Ron Holmgreen said. "We continue to lift this family, and their loved ones up in our thoughts and prayers."
A prayer vigil was scheduled for Tuesday evening at the elementary campus at 8 p.m. and Holmgreen said an account for the family has been opened at First Financial Bank in Brock.
"The outpouring of concern and prayers means so much to all of us," he said. "It is truly a testament to the servant’s heart of our community and the core values of Brock ISD as many have reached out to offer resources for staff and students.
"Our community rallies around one another, and we are so grateful. Please continue embracing one another, and lifting one another up."
Hunter said the bus driver and Brock ISD were cooperating with the investigation, and the driver is not facing any criminal charges at this time.
