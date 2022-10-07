A Weatherford mother, one of two people arrested on charges of assault following an incident on a WISD bus last month, said she's frustrated the situation escalated to the point that it did.

The mother, who is not being identified to protect the privacy of students involved, was arrested, along with her 18-year-old daughter, who is facing the same charge along with assault on a public servant for pushing a bus driver, according to law enforcement.

The two turned themselves in last weekend and were released on bond the same day.

The mother said she became involved after her 12-year-old daughter reached out to her the morning of Sept. 20 saying she had been kicked and punched by another student on the bus.

"The bus driver gets on the phone and said [the students] were messing with her," the mother told the Weatherford Democrat. "I asked where they were and [the driver] gave me directions while I stayed on the phone."

The mother said when she and her 18-year-old daughter arrived roughly seven minutes later, the bus was pulled over on the side of Harmony Circle, after concerned citizens reported the bus had been stopped for an extended period of time, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

"I pulled up behind the bus, got out, went up and told my [youngest] daughter to get off the bus," the mother said. "The bus driver was just sitting there and me and my daughter are going back and forth with my 12-year-old daughter and the driver to let her off the bus.

"Why would you give me directions and I can't even get my daughter off the bus?"

Weatherford ISD said its drivers are prohibited from letting students off the bus in between route stops, and that students are not allowed to get off for a non-scheduled stop.

The mother said her oldest asked the 12-year-old who was fighting, and when the girl pointed to two other students, "they started jumping her."

The sheriff's office confirmed security footage taken from a bus camera shows the students engaging in a physical altercation, and that during a second altercation between the students, the emergency button was pushed, opening the bus’s door.

According to the WISD Bus Rider Expectations form, "students should only use emergency door and exit controls during a supervised drill or emergency."

"Everybody is so worried that my daughter pressed the emergency button," the mother said, adding that her daughter had been disciplined by the district for the action. "But it was an emergency to her. At the end of the day, she's just 12, and those two girls were older than her.

"Had the driver let her get off, we would have sat in the car and waited. They never would've fought the second time."

After the doors opened, the 18-year-old sister entered the bus, pushed the bus driver several times and caused her to fall, according to the sheriff's office, and ran toward a student and began punching her in the head multiple times, while the mother, who had also entered the bus, ran to the student being assaulted and pulled her hair. Investigators said the 18-year-old implicated herself in an interview stating she intended to get on the bus and assault the student.

"I understand — don't get me wrong — we got on the bus," the mother told the Weatherford Democrat. "But I never got on the bus to fight anybody else's kid because I wouldn't want nobody to fight my kid. At the end of the day, when you're trying to break up a fight, you don't know what's in your hands."

Neither she nor her 18-year-old has ever been in trouble, the mother said, though "if you're wrong, you're wrong."

"All she keeps saying is, 'I love my little sister,'" she said. "She even sat down and wrote a whole letter. I asked her who she's going to give it to, and she said 'them when I see them.'

"Everytime I think about this, I get emotional because I'm not a bad person at all. I want to reach out to the [other] mother because first off, I want to apologize on my oldest daughter's behalf. I want to apologize for my behalf because I didn't really know your daughter's hair was in my hands."

The assault causes bodily injury charge is a Class A misdemeanor, while the assault on a public servant carries a term of two to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000 as a third degree felony.

"Don't get me wrong. I feel bad — we all do — because I'm a parent before anything else," the mother said. "But this is making my [12-year-old] feel like it was OK for them to make racial comments to her and to fight her, and I guess nothing is supposed to happen to them."

In a previous statement, Weatherford ISD told the Weatherford Democrat that the students involved would be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct.

"I just wish us as parents, the school would've called me and that mother, if [the students] had been having words before," the mother said. "I even signed up for PTA stuff at the school and everything, and they text message me about that. Why didn't I know anything about this?

"We could have sat in a room together and tried to resolve this before it happened."

The mother of the other students, a 14- and 15-year-old, said her oldest was treated for a mild concussion and neck sprain, and the youngest sustained a bloody nose. She added that the family had also presented a gift to the bus driver as a thank you.

Weatherford ISD said it was unable to comment on the bus driver's condition due to privacy laws.