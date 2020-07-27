1:30 p.m.: Parker County Judge Pat Deen has confirmed that the statue will be moved by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, who were determined to be owners of the monument, once they have the funds to move it.
PARKER COUNTY — Hundreds protested for and against the removal of the Confederate statue on the Parker County Courthouse lawn Saturday afternoon.
The groups shouted while displaying signs and flags, some carrying firearms, around and across the street from the statue. The Weatherford Police Department had officers on-site to ensure safety and prevent destruction of property.
“We conducted a joint operational command for Saturday’s protest at the Parker County Emergency Management Center along with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office. We also requested the assistance of [Texas Department of Public Safety] due to the size of the crowds we were anticipating,” WPD Deputy Chief Chris Crawford said. “Our overall goal as a joint command is to respect the rights of everyone to peacefully assemble; not to unreasonably interfere with, harass, intimidate or discriminate against persons engaged in the lawful exercise of their rights, while also preserving the peace, protecting life and preventing the destruction of property.
Crawford said two arrests were made by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
Deen said he didn’t have a clue who organized the protests.
Weatherford Director of Communications and Marketing Blake Rexroat said the city does not issue permits for protests. Rexroat added that the protest became an unlawful gathering when people started standing in the roadway and violence occurred.
At the June 22 commissioners court meeting, the public debated the issue of the Confederate statue. However, after ownership of the statue was questioned, no action was taken by the commissioners.
President of the Texas division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy Dorothy Norred said they did not want the statue moved at the June meeting and that the state division organization is the owner of all statues that have not been gifted to a city or county.
Deen said a special meeting of the commissioners court is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday. The commissioners will take action to allow the statue to remain on the courthouse lawn until the UDC Texas division gains the funds to remove it.
“What we’ve done is gone through and determined the ownership of this exhaustingly and so it’s confirmed that we don’t own the property, it’s confirmed that the [United] Daughters of the Confederacy, the state chapter, does. They have a location picked out, it’s being prepped for the statue,” Deen said. “Once they have the funds to move it, it is every intent of the daughters of the confederacy to move that statue,” Deen said. “It’s illegal to use taxpayer funds to do anything with this statue. So this will be to agree and approve the statue can remain on the premise until the daughters of the confederacy — through donations, fundraising, whatever they do — has the funds to remove it from the property. It is earmarked to be moved and we’ve been informed of that in writing.”
