Kishan Patel is the Mineral Wells High School Class of 2020 valedictorian, with Paige Riney the class salutatorian. Each was given a questionnaire to fill out and here are their submitted answers:
Valedictorian
Name: Kishan Patel
School: Mineral Wells High School
GPA: 4.2689
Parents: Father - Kiran Patel, Mother - Archana Patel
School activities/organizations: National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Soccer, Cross Country
Favorite TV show: Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame
Favorite band/group/musical artist: Kendrick Lamar
Favorite book: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
What college do you plan on attending and what field of study do you plan to major/minor in?
I plan on attending the University of Texas at Austin to pursue a degree in Biology.
What do you think you will remember about high school when looking back on it years from
now?
I will remember the bus rides after games and meets the most because they were so peaceful and
stress-free.
What would you like to say to your senior classmates?
I’m sorry that our senior year ended like this, but I’m confident that we will all do great things in the future.
What advice would you give undergrads and younger students when it comes to their academics and school-related activities, those striving to achieve the level of success you have, and those who might need some motivation to go for it and do their best? What motivated you, and to what, or who, do you credit your academic success?
My advice would be to always have a goal in mind, that way you have something to strive for.
The want of a successful and exciting life is what motivated me and I credit my success to my family, friends, teachers, and coaches.
What is the biggest lesson you have learned, and will take away, regarding what has happened regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the effect it has had on you, your senior year and perhaps it is having on your family and friends?
The biggest lesson I’ve learned from the coronavirus is that things can be taken away from you very quickly and you would have never seen it coming. My senior class never got to experience things that every other class will get but we will all walk away knowing it made us better people.
Salutatorian
Name: Paige Riney
School: Mineral Wells High School
GPA: 4.2235
Parents: Keith and Michelle Riney
School activities/organizations: National Honors Society; Future Farmers of America- Vice President; Student Council; National English Honors Society- Secretary; Varsity Volleyball; Varsity Basketball; Varsity Golf; UIL Social Studies and Spelling.
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds,” “NCIS,” and “Madam Secretary.”
Favorite movie: “The Shawshank Redemption”
Favorite band/group/musical artist: Cody Johnson and Cody Jinks
Favorite book: “Still Missing,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” and anything written by John Grisham.
What college do you plan on attending and what field of study do you plan to major/minor in?
I will be attending Texas Tech University to study Pre-Veterinary Medicine.
What will you miss most about high school?
I will cherish my high school days playing sports. Although cut short by COVID-19, I learned early that there is nothing like playing in front of a supportive community, friends and family, and alongside the best of friends. I learned much of my sports life lessons from Coach Raffaele’s remarkable speeches. The purpose of high school sports was not to continue to the next level for us, but to learn about how to become the best versions of ourselves.
What will you not miss about high school?
Not sure! I haven’t left yet.
What would you like to say to your senior classmates?
Be proud of what you are accomplishing, and know that within each achievement, sacrifice is required. As we continue our education or enter the workforce, remember that pride in what you do will aid you in success.
What advice do you have for undergrads and younger students?
My advice to you is simple; care. Your efforts or lack thereof will be your brand for your future endeavors.
