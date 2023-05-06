The Weatherford Art Association recently recognized the best of their members’ artwork for April.
First place was captured by artist Yvonne Tarrant for her oil painting, “That’s a Wrap.” Tarrant painted the quiet moment when her husband was walking their two horses, Diesel and Oops, back from the arena to the barn. This classic equine scene and other works by Tarrant will be on view at the Doss Heritage and Cultural Center during May.
Second place went to photographer Carmen Davailus for a photograph on metal, “Miracles on West Texas Highway.” The artist photographed this perfect scene of wildflowers on a road near Groesbeck. Her lovely Texas spring view will be displayed during May at First Bank Texas in downtown Weatherford.
Third place was awarded to Cindi Neverdousky for her oil painting, “Flamenco.” Neverdousky celebrated her favorite red in the flowing skirts of the dancer. A study of motion and vivid color, Neverdousky’s painting can be viewed throughout May at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union on South Main Street in Weatherford.
As part of WAA’s mission as a non-profit 501 (C) (3) corporation, the Weatherford Art Association provides monthly demonstrations to increase the knowledge of members and support arts education for the community. Meetings are held at 125 S. Waco St. off the square in Weatherford from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. Learn more about Weatherford Art Association at weatherfordart.com.
