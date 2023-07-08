The Weatherford Art Association announced the winners of Artist of the Year for 2023 and July Artist of the Month competition at the July 26 meeting.
Each month, WAA members can compete for first, second and third place ribbons and the opportunity to showcase their artwork at local Weatherford banks and The Doss Heritage and Cultural Center. The Artist of the Month competition runs from June through May of each year and all artist of the month first place winners are eligible. WAA members vote for Artist of the Year and announce the winner at the June meeting.
The Weatherford Art Association Artist of the Year went to Linda Young. A well-respected member of the WAA, Young was recognized for her outstanding acrylic painting “And a Good Cup of Coffee” and presented with a certificate and prize money from the membership. We can’t wait to see where her artistic vision takes her this year!
First place in the June Artist of the Month was awarded to Weatherford artist Kathy Cunning for her watercolor “Mad Canyon Ranch Barn.” Cunning depicted the weathered barnwood and rusted corrugated roof, noting the barn belongs to a friend in Poolville. Cunning has painted this old barn from both sides and “each side is just as interesting.” Her work will be featured at The Doss Heritage and Cultural Center through July.
Second place was garnered by Patricia Harder for her acrylic painting, “Picture Within a Picture.” Her inspiration was to create a companion painting to one she had purchased that contained vibrant yellow and purple hues. The result was her graceful still-life composition which will be on display during July at First Bank Texas in downtown Weatherford.
Third place honors were awarded to Val Vierling for her watercolor “Cutter.” The painting was based on a photo taken by Vierling’s niece of her husband at a cutting horse competition. Vierling depicted a rendition of the swirling dust and motion familiar to all cutting horse enthusiasts. Her painting will be on display during July at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union on South Main Street in Weatherford.
As part of our mission as a non-profit 501c3 corporation the Weatherford Art Association provides monthly demonstrations to increase the knowledge of our members and support arts education for the community. Meetings are held at 125 S. Waco St. off the square in Weatherford from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month.
Learn more about Weatherford Art Association at weatherfordart.com. The Peach Festival Art Show, sponsored by the Weatherford Art Association and The Doss Heritage and Cultural Center, is on display at the Doss from May 26 through July 22.
