Weatherford Art Association will host a sculpture demonstration by artist Margaret Drake from 6-7:45 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Barlow Hall, 125 S. Waco St. in Weatherford.
Part of a long tradition of western artists, Drake is best known for her energetic bronze sculptures of animals and people but also creates expressive scenes of nature in pastels and clay relief. Raised in a small ranching community in northwest Colorado, she felt a special connection with horses and nature.
“I strive to express strength, grace, motion, rhythm, and beauty.... My subject matter comes from my own imagination,” she said. “I have always been an animal lover, and I have always been fascinated with the grace, beauty, and strength of true athletes.”
Her demonstration for WAA will focus on sculpture tools and production methods, including the beginning armature for her work, building a form with clay, the bronze foundry process and a special patina she adds to her sculpture. Demonstrations are free and open to the public.
Drake now makes her home in Glen Rose. Learn more about her work at margaretdrakestudio.com.
Weatherford Art Association is a non-profit 501©(3) corporation that promotes the growth of art appreciation among members and the public through community education, instructional demonstrations and lectures plus public display and sales of member artwork. The group welcomes students, single adults and family memberships and includes beginning and seasoned artists in all 2-D and 3-D media. Regular meetings are held every fourth Monday of each month except December.
Learn more about Weatherford Art Association at weatherfordart.com.
