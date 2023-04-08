The Weatherford Art Association recognized its Artists of the Month for March.
First place was a delicate watercolor by artist Karen Walkup, “Piano.”
Walkup loves musicians and is especially fond of the elegance of the piano. An artist that works in many mediums, she is an art exploration coach and hosts team building, art therapy workshops, homeschool lessons, one-on-one instruction and art project coaching. Learn more about her at karenwalkupcreations.com. “Piano” and other works by Walkup will be on view at the Doss Heritage and Cultural Center during April.
Second place went to artist Dale Smith for his oil painting, “Steamboat Fall.”
Smith is a native of Colorado and the famous Steamboat mountains were a favorite vacation spot. In this landscape, one of the most iconic barns in Steamboat is painted framed by glowing fall foliage, majestic mountains and lovely cloud-studded sky. His painting will be displayed during April at First Bank Texas in downtown Weatherford.
Third place was awarded to Debra Strandberg for her acrylic painting “Tulips.”
Painted during this past February’s cold snap, this still life focused on light and jewel tones and was a look forward to the beauty of spring tulips and the warmth of spring. Strandberg’s painting can be viewed throughout April at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union on South Main Street in Weatherford.
As part of its mission as a 501©(3) non-profit corporation, the Weatherford Art Association provides monthly demonstrations to increase the knowledge of members and support arts education for the community at large. Meetings are held at 125 S. Waco off the square in Weatherford from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. Learn more about Weatherford Art Association at weatherfordart.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.