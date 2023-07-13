Brookshire Grocery Co. this week announced an agreement with Walgreens to acquire 120 pharmacies across Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
The vast majority of these locations are being converted to Walgreens pharmacies that will operate inside Brookshire stores, according to a press release, though a select few pharmacy locations will close.
The Weatherford Democrat reached out to Brookshire management seeking a list of those locations closing, as well as a timeline on when closings and/or conversions would be happening. Parker County has two pharmacy locations, in Weatherford and Willow Park.
"At this time, a list of stores is not available," Brookshire Communications and Community Senior Manager Morgan Jones said. "Signage will be posted in each pharmacy to explain the upcoming changes, and customers will also receive a mailing with more details on their prescription records.
"For questions on where specific BGC locations will transfer files to another location, customers should inquire at their local BGC pharmacy or call our We’re Listening team."
The agreement also includes the acquisition of pharmacy custoemr prescription files and related pharmacy inventory. Patients files in locations that will be closing will transfer to either another in-store pharmacy at BGC’s or nearby Walgreens retail pharmacy. Customers of these locations will be notified, and prescription files will transfer automatically in the coming weeks to nearby Walgreens or BGC in-store pharmacy locations, according to the release.
“We are excited to take this next step with Walgreens to strengthen our pharmacies and further our commitment to our employee-partners and customers that make up our BGC family,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. “The pharmacy industry has become increasingly complex over the past few years, and it was important to us to find a business leader that has the capabilities to focus on providing exceptional pharmacy services and value to our customers.”
Eligible BGC pharmacy employees are being offered employment opportunities with Walgreens, according to the release, and pharmacy customers will not need to not take any action for their prescriptions to be transferred over. Customers’ prescriptions will transfer to Walgreens automatically. Customers will receive notification in the mail along with details about their prescriptions.
“Walgreens has a long history of serving communities throughout the U.S., and we look forward to providing BGC’s customers with greater access to a wide range of trusted pharmacy and healthcare services,” said Vice President of Pharmacy and Retail Operations for Walgreens Brad Ulrich. “Our pharmacists are playing a critical role in healthcare today, and we truly value the importance of the pharmacist-patient relationship. As part of our commitment to ensuring a seamless transition, we’re excited to also be providing employment opportunities for BGC’s existing pharmacy staff.”
The pharmacies in BGC’s Reasor’s stores in Oklahoma are not included in this transaction and will remain under BGC brand and ownership. BGC will continue to operate and invest in its retail grocery business in its more than 205 stores located across Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
“My grandfather laid the foundation for our core values in 1928 which continue to be supported by our team providing excellent service, showing integrity and doing our best every day," Brookshire said. "With this next step, we will remain focused on creating and delivering exceptional value to our customers,” added Brookshire.
