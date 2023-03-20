The Walk Across Texas! Parker County 2023 wellness and fitness challenge will kick off on March 27.
The program, hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Parker County, will run from March 27 – May 21. It is a free eight-week program to help people of all ages establish the habit of regular physical activity. The challenge is for teams of up to eight people to walk 832 miles, the distance from Orange, Texas to El Paso, Texas.
Walk Across Texas is a fun, free and flexible way for our county to get active. A team can have up to eight people and can include family, co-workers, friends, church members, organizations, neighbors or anyone. Participants can log miles walking or other ways with an equivalency chart including: walking, jogging, biking, lawn mowing, even aerobics and other activities.
To begin Across Texas, here are the steps:
• Form a team with a team captain. Go to howdyhealth.org. Use league code: for adult teams: watL-230303-78539. For youth: watLY-230221-34554.
• Once your team is created a team code will be generated for your team members to us to join your team. The team must be created first.
• Teams of up to eight members register individually in Howdy Health and join the team using a team code that is given by the team captain.
• Youth teams may have any number of members. However it is encouraged that schools and youth groups have several teams, either by class or grade.
• Members report individually their mileage for total team distance.
• Members will receive weekly e-newsletter with health tips and recipes as well as weekly challenges and events throughout the 8 week challenge.
• Join Facebook: Walk Across Texas Parker County. There will be weekly updates.
For more information, contact the Parker County Extension office at 817-598-6168.
