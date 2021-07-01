The Parker County Hospital District is now offering a walk-in clinic for those wishing to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinic is located at 712 E. Anderson St. in Weatherford, and is open Monday through Saturday from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
"COVID-19 is not over," Parker County Judge Pat Deen announced Thursday. "Some studies show that those that have not been vaccinated could be exposed to higher positivity rates potentially leading to more serious conditions.
"All residents of Parker County that are eligible should consider getting the vaccine."
Current estimates in Parker County indicate that approximately three out of 10 people over the age of 65 are not fully vaccinated and approximately six out of 10 people over the age of 12 are not fully vaccinated.
The vaccines are free and located at several areas in Parker County as well as multiple pharmacies.
"While it’s likely that previous infection does provide some protection, it is not yet known how much protection a previous infection with COVID-19 provides," Deen said. "Studies have shown that vaccination provides a strong boost in protection in people who have recovered from COVID-19."
For more information, including resources and testing, on COVID-19, visit www.parkercountytx.com/456/COVID-19-Update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.