Jurors emerged from slightly more than six hours of deliberations Thursday to find Christopher Mark Wall guilty of capital murder, as his wife and daughter, and the mothers of his two victims cried at the verdict.
Wall, 38, had not denied fatally shooting 23-year-old Ashley Poherence and Krista McClellan, 21, in a bank parking lot in Willow Park in November 2017.
“Just as Krista made a decision that day, so did you, Mr. Wall,” McClellan’s mother Susan Tomasonic told Wall in a victim’s impact statement after his automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole was pronounced by 43rd District Judge Craig Towson.
“You have prayed all this time for the Lord to save your butt. Now, it’s time to pray he saves the rest of you,” she said.
Pohorence’s mother, Nicki, recalled her daughter performing in the school talent shows each year.
“You killed my daughter the day before my birthday,” she said as Wall faced her per the judge’s order. “We all make bad choices including you Chris. If I could turn back time, I wish you would pick up a phone and tell what was happening.”
Wall had told his five-woman, seven-man jury the women were extorting him after he contacted them for sex through an ad in the now-defunct Backpage classified tabloid.
Evidence at trial showed that Wall unknowingly had entered a well-polished scam in which the women and a partner faked outrage when their mark said outright that he wanted sex.
The twin murders occurred when the women directed Wall to an empty bank parking lot in Willow Park to make a second extortion payment.
Wall testified Tuesday and Wednesday the women took the $2,100 he’d brought but then tried to force him into their vehicle.
That added being kidnapped to fears he said he already had for the safety of his family — especially his then-14-year-old daughter whom he said the women threatened to take and force into sex trafficking.
He also said he feared Pohorence was reaching for a gun she’d shown him the previous day in her purse.
No gun was recovered at the scene.
“They tried to kill him, they tried to sex-traffic his daughter,” defense attorney Andrew Deegan said in his closing argument Thursday morning. “There didn’t have to be a gun for Chris to have a valid self defense claim.”
District Attorney Jeff Swain had made much of Wall’s activities immediately after the killings. Wall had initially denied knowing what happened to the women during an interview with a Texas Ranger the day after the shootings.
“He parked in his driveway,” Deegan recalled his client’s actions that night. “He couldn’t face it. He couldn’t talk to his parents, he couldn’t talk to the police.
“This D.A.’s office is asking you to find all that takes the power out of your hands. They are saying you can’t defend yourself against deadly force, you can’t protect your family.”
Swain urged jurors not to be distracted by the women’s lack of character.
“The easiest thing to do would be to say they had it coming,” Swain said. “That’s not how the world should work. You don’t get to just gun somebody down because they are up to no good.”
He asked the jury to picture McClellan 10 years from now, dropping a child at school and working at a fast food restaurant.
“(Wall) didn’t want to have the risk of exposure to his wife, to whatever,” Swain said. “We wouldn’t be in this situation — he wouldn’t be in this situation — if he didn’t put himself in their world in the first place.”
