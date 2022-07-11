Attorneys are scheduled select 12 jurors and two alternates today in a capital murder trial that’s been postponed numerous times since the defendant was arrested more than four years ago.
Christopher Mark Wall of Weatherford faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted in the November 2017 deaths of Ashley Pohorence and Krista McClellan. Pohorence, 23, and 21-year-old McClellan were found fatally shot in a Willow Park parking lot on Nov. 4, 2017.
Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said last week that 197 juror summonses were mailed and he was hopeful to seat a dozen panelists and two alternates.
“However, as we have seen the last few times this case has been set for trial, some things, like COVID, are out of our control,” Swain added. “Hopefully, no one gets sick this time and we can get this case tried.”
The prosecutor said he and defense attorney Andrew Deegan told 43rd District Judge Craig Towson six days before the trial date that they were ready.
“It looks like we’re going, finally,” Deegan said. “He’s been waiting for his day in court for a very long time.”
Deegan added he expected the trial to last a couple of weeks.
Wall, 38, was arrested the day after Pohorence and McClellan were found slain. He bonded out of jail a little more than two months later on $400,000 bail.
The sworn statement attached to his arrest warrant said a third woman saw the shootings occur and fled, later identifying Wall to detectives.
The affidavit said all three Arlington women had met with Wall outside First Financial Bank in Willow Park expecting him to pay them $8,000 for a recording they said they had of him asking for sex during a massage.
“(The third woman) knew Wall from having gone to Wall’s place of employment on Nov. 3, (2017), with McClellan and giving him a massage after Wall contacted them on the social media app, Backpage,” the affidavit reads.
At the time of the women’s deaths, Wall worked as a registered nurse and director of behavioral health quality and administration at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, according to reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.