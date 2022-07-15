WEATHERFORD — Lab experts from the Department of Public Safety testified before a jury Friday morning on the fourth day of the murder trial of Christopher Mark Wall.
Wall, 38, is accused of killing Ashley Pohorence and Krista McClellan, both of Arlington, in an empty bank parking lot on Nov. 4, 2017. He faces an automatic life sentence if convicted of his capital murder charge, since Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain is not seeking the death penalty.
Prosecutors brought experts from the DPS laboratory in Garland on Friday who linked blood stains on Wall’s vehicle and a T-shirt and shoe seized from his house with the two slain women.
Testimony began with Weatherford Fire EMS Operations Chief Wesley McBride describing his discovery of a cell phone along Interstate 20 while responding to a wreck four days after the killings.
Another phone was found later off I-20 at the Bankhead Highway exit. McBride passed that phone to Hudson Oaks Sgt. Marshall Clark, who later testified he’d called the last contact dialed on that phone and a woman named Jasmine answered.
That’s also Byron "Payday" Johnson’s daughter’s name, the boyfriend of Pohorence, according to testimony on Thursday.
“And she was hysterical and told me I was calling from a dead woman’s phone,” Clark told the jury.
Kristen Poirer, a forensic biologist at the DPS lab, said she used known blood samples of the two women and a swab from the defendant to link blood stains on Wall’s T-shirt to be a mixture of his and Pohorence’s.
Blood on the undercarriage of Wall’s vehicle and one of its tires was McClellan’s as was blood on a shoe seized from Wall’s residence, Poirer said.
Testimony was scheduled to resume Friday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.