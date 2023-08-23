SPRINGTOWN -- Board members and the general manager of a Springtown area water district sought to assure a roomful of customers Monday that capacity challenges are on the cusp of improving.
They credit a string of projects lining up beginning this coming fall, including high-capacity pipelines along U.S. 199 and elsewhere. A new water treatment plant is hoped to come online in five to eight years.
Manager James Blackwood and district engineer Bill Lohrke also told about 15 Vintage Oaks, Rocky Ridge and Bittersweet Springs residents that developers building more homes in the fast-growing communities do not get on the system automatically.
"People have been very helpful in trying to help me, and why my bill is so high and the wild fluctuations," Vintage Oaks resident Linda Glidewell told the board during public comments. "Even house to house ... it's like the bills are so inconsistent and different from household to household.
"There actually was a $7,000 bill in my neighborhood, and one for $600 and lots in the $100s."
Monday's meeting agenda included an update on a $40 million bond to fund a wide-ranging infrastructure upgrade.
In addition to the 16-inch pipeline on U.S. 199, the Jacksboro Highway, that bond will fund a pump station and other delivery upgrades. The district plans on adding a new filter to boost water plant output and get the ball rolling on a second water plant that's expected to come online in five to eight years.
A new plant, immediately next to the existing facility, is needed to meet the growing capacity, they said.
"You'll start to exceed your 12 mgd capacity (at today's plant) around the years 2028 to 2029," Lohrke said.
Those are part of 18 projects Blackwood said the district is poised to seek bids for in November.
Residents also questioned the continued development in the area, which a report on meter projections indicated is growing at a 12-percent annual clip.
However, Blackwood and Lohrke said, the district is legally bound to provide water to any requestor in its customer service area. It has discretion to deny service requests from outside the CSA, they said.
"We're not taking customers on in the (Springtown extraterritorial jurisdiction)," Lohrke said. "If they are in the CSA, we can't tell them no. We can have them pay to upgrade that system in that area so they can have water. ... We can't tell them, no, but we can make them help us do it."
Board President Mike Gilley defended the boil water notice Walnut Creek customers are under. Citing internet research, he said he looked up water suppliers in 63 counties.
"And they have 230 entities in those counties that are in some form of water rationing or drought stage," Gilley said.
The board is set to meet in special session at 4 p.m. Aug. 28 to expedite action on the $40 million bond in time to begin the bidding process in the fall. Meetings are at the main office, 1155 U.S. 199 West in Springtown.
