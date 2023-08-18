SPRINGTOWN — Some customers of the Walnut Creek Special Utility District are stumped by billing, infrastructure and other “inconsistencies” with their water supplier.
“It does really come back to your right to decent water, affordable water at a decent price,” Vintage Oaks resident Linda Glidewell said.
The 15-month resident of the Springtown suburb says she was surprised when the first monthly water bill she and her husband opened was $750, a level that came in at $650 in the most recent month. “And I check for leaks. ... I’m thinking, this is not manageable for retirement.”
Glidewell added one two-member household near her recently received a $7,000 monthly bill.
She and others on the Walnut Creek network said this past week they’ve had nothing but cold water poured on their questions to the district personnel.
“When you start to question them, then they get cagey,” Vintage Oaks resident Renee Taylor said. “And they don’t want to talk anymore.”
The water customers say some of them intend to attend a board of directors meeting set for 4 p.m. Monday in hopes of making a splash.
The SUD headquarters is on the south side of U.S. 199 less than a mile west of Texas 51.
James Blackwood, general manager for the utility, said Walnut Springs is actively seeking upgrades to address at least some of the customers’ concerns.
“We are working on a $40 million bond to do upgrades, that we’re supposed to have the money for in mid-October,” he said, adding the utility is working toward other projects.
Those include a new, 58-foot water tower to boost pressure to customers and, in a four- to five-year time frame, construct a new water treatment plant.
“We’re also putting in bigger sized lines throughout the system to push water through out the system,” he said.
Blackwood also said he is aware of customer complaints.
“They sent me a list of questions that will be answered for them in the (Monday) board meeting,” he said.
They might need a bigger venue, as word spreads in the Vintage Oaks, Rocky Ridge and Bittersweet Springs communities.
“We’re taking this back to our board in our community,” said Courteney Gutierrez, president of the Rocky Ridge Home Owners Association. “The biggest part, to me, having lived here in Springtown many, many years, is it’s so sad that if someone called us and said, ‘Hey, would you recommend buying a home here?’ I wouldn’t. It’s so sad because Springtown is such a beautiful, beautiful community.”
Other resident concerns surround the accuracy of meters in the system. Lewey Taylor of Vintage Oaks said he recently filled a five-gallon bucket and saw a 5 1/2-gallon reading on his meter.
“It was that far off,” he said.
The residents, most of whom moved into homes in the three communities in the last one or two years, cited poor communications with the utility.
“The problem is, they’re not notifying the customers (of issues),” Jane Galvin of Bittersweet Springs said. “There was one family, they went out of town. They came home and their water was turned off.”
Customers also told the Weatherford Democrat the utility could use a bigger staff.
“I’m like everyone else,” Blackwood said. “Finding staff is not so easy. I’m constantly looking.”
