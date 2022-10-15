WEATHERFORD - A 50-year-old man was killed after a two-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated the wreck, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Farm-to-Market 730 north of Weatherford.
DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Ford Explorer, driven by 50-year-old Jeffery K. Stephens, of Watauga, was traveling south on FM 730. For an undetermined reason, the Ford left the roadway traveling into the barrow ditch, over corrected and skidded sideways into the northbound lane of travel where it was struck in the passenger side by a 2008 Toyota Tundra.
Stephens was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, a 33-year-old Azle man, was transported to a Fort Worth area hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Hunter said no additional information is available.
